Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,924 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $145,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

VUG opened at $284.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

