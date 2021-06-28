Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 22,348 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $175,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after buying an additional 258,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,135,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,810,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

BHVN opened at $98.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.56. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $106.57.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

