Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stake Lowered by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Shares of SF opened at $65.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

