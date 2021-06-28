Stifel Financial Corp Has $126.93 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,222 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $126,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Prologis by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,104,000 after purchasing an additional 984,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $122.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.