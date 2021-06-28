Stifel Financial Corp Has $124.97 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $124,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.