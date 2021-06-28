Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,841 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Digital Realty Trust worth $98,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $152.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.