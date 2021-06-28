Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,211,744 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $110,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

Chubb stock opened at $162.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

