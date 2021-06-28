Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 244.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,263,000 after acquiring an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $204.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.26 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.90.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.