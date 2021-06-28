SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 79,835 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,835 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health Incorporat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE ELAT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.56. 43,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,532. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

