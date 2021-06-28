SSI Investment Management LLC Purchases 19,478 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SSI Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,478 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 456,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 104,677 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 906.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,597 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.88. 13,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,639. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $42.88 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.62.

