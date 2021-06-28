SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SSE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27. SSE has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

