Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
NYSE SQSP opened at $64.10 on Monday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $64.71.
About Squarespace
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
