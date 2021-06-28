Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Squarespace alerts:

NYSE SQSP opened at $64.10 on Monday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,046,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.