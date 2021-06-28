SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

SPX FLOW has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SPX FLOW to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW opened at $64.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.15. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.