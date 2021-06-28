Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $694,892.01 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SFM opened at $26.38 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 140,041 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after buying an additional 678,402 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $6,917,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $363,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

