Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $110.00 at BTIG Research

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

SPT stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $94.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,297 shares of company stock worth $17,163,205 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after buying an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

