S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $90,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 13,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.92.

NYSE SPGI opened at $412.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.98. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $412.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

