Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,780 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 965,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $37,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after buying an additional 362,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after purchasing an additional 114,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

