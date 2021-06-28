South Dakota Investment Council Raises Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $142.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $75.77 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.04.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In other news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,433 shares of company stock valued at $913,511. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

