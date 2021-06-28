South Dakota Investment Council Purchases New Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

