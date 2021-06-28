South Dakota Investment Council Makes New Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.18% of The Aaron’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $11,387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter worth about $12,921,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,615,000 after acquiring an additional 416,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $7,017,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 380.8% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 314,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $32.98 on Monday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

