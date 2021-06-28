South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.01 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 49,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

