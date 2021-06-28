South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Haemonetics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Haemonetics by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

HAE opened at $65.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

