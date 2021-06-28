South Dakota Investment Council Buys 4,710 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 590,706 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 414,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,062,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

CLDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.