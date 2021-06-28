Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post $26.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $5.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $113.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $185.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

Shares of SOHO stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 468,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.28. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.