Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,224,000 after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $66.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

