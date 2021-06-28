SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the May 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

NASDAQ:GIGE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.87. 8,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.21. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.