Smith Moore & CO. Purchases Shares of 7,225 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after buying an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,884,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 759,936 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

