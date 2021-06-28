Smith Moore & CO. Makes New Investment in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000.

Shares of PIAI stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

