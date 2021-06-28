Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $75.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.01. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

