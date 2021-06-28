Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the May 31st total of 2,769,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.4 days.

OTCMKTS SKSBF traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $27.15. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831. Skanska AB has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87.

Separately, UBS Group raised Skanska AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development segments. The Construction segment builds and renovates buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and home projects; and executes service-related assignments in areas, such as construction services, and facility operations and maintenance services.

