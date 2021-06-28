Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.50

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SVKEF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

