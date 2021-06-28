Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.85 and last traded at $42.11. 49,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,528,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

