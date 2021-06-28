Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

SPG stock opened at $131.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

