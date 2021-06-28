Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Up 1,490.0% in June

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,490.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silver Viper Minerals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,302. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds a 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

