Sierra Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,937,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $393.19. 171,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,207. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.72 and a 52 week high of $393.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

