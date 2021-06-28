Short Interest in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Drops By 98.4%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tritax Big Box REIT stock remained flat at $$2.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

