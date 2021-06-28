Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Increases By 2,366.7%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 2,366.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TIAIY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. 14,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $6.08.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.