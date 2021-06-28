Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Declines By 89.2%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the May 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTHRF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 184,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44. Pantheon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

