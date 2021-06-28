Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Decreases By 86.7%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVY traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $97.95.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $6.793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. Orient Overseas (International)’s payout ratio is currently 188.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

