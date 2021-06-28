Short Interest in Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Rises By 4,100.0%

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MILC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,006. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

