Short Interest in Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Rises By 4,100.0%

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MILC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,006. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.80.
About Millennium Investment & Acquisition
