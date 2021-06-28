Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Increases By 741.3%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 741.3% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE HTD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.28. 2,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $25.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

