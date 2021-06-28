Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Increases By 741.3%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 741.3% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE HTD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.28. 2,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $25.79.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.