Short Interest in Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Increases By 1,178.3%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 1,178.3% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 294.0 days.

Shares of FEEXF stock remained flat at $$6.35 during trading hours on Monday. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FEEXF shares. Liberum Capital upgraded Ferrexpo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

