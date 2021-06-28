Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Expands By 544.4%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 544.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRARY. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

CRARY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. Research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.72%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.