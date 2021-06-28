Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Expands By 544.4%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 544.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several research firms have issued reports on CRARY. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.
CRARY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.72%.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
