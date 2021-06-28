Short Interest in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Declines By 92.0%

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Biofrontera stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.58. 1,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.09. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 133.84% and a negative net margin of 43.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.