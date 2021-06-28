Short Interest in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Declines By 92.0%

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Biofrontera stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.58. 1,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.09. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 133.84% and a negative net margin of 43.10%.
About Biofrontera
Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.
