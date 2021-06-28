Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €208.82 ($245.67).

SAE stock opened at €160.20 ($188.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €162.33. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €99.80 ($117.41) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

