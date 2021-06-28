SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $3.53 Million in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 205,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $6,375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 294,516 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of HCC stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.