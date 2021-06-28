SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 460.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,767 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,286,000 after purchasing an additional 537,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,318,000 after purchasing an additional 525,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

