SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,857 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 21.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

