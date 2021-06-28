SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 13,664 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Bank of America began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.47.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $159.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

