ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) Critical Review

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ServiceSource International and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of ServiceSource International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServiceSource International and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International $194.60 million 0.65 -$18.54 million N/A N/A Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ServiceSource International.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceSource International and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International -11.31% -11.75% -5.73% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A -41.74% -525.04%

Summary

ServiceSource International beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.